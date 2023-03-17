WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stu Grayson Re-Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

Stu Grayson Re-Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Stu Grayson has re-signed with AEW.

Tony Khan announced on Thursday that the Dark Order member, who returned on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite is staying with the promotion. 

Grayson departed AEW when his contract expired with them in April 2022

Khan tweeted:

“Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!

After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he’s more motivated than ever, and now it’s official: Stu Grayson is All Elite, again!”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2023 08:21AM


Tags: #aew #stu grayson

