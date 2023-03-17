Stu Grayson Re-Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Stu Grayson has re-signed with AEW.
Tony Khan announced on Thursday that the Dark Order member, who returned on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite is staying with the promotion.
Grayson departed AEW when his contract expired with them in April 2022
Khan tweeted:
“Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!
After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he’s more motivated than ever, and now it’s official: Stu Grayson is All Elite, again!”
Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023
