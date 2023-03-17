First Matches Set For NJPW Capital Collision 2023

NJPW has announced the first matches for Capital Collision 2023 which takes place in Washington, DC on April 15th. Below is the official announcement:

First matches set for Capital Collision 【NJoA】

Three bouts official for Washington DC

As Capital Collision is now under one month away, the first three bouts to hit Washington DC’s Sports and Entertainment Arena have been made official. With the involvement of Kazuchika Okada, El Desperado, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi and more besides still to come, the first three bouts revealed are as follows:

Official for DC, Fred Rosser goes one on one with Juice Robinson. At Battle in the Valley in February, Fred Rosser’s STRONG Openweight Championship reign came to an end opposite KENTA, but it was the presence of ‘Rock Hard’ Robinson that was the deciding factor. A loaded fist to the face from Robinson to Rosser out of sight of the referee was what would lead to KENTA landing Go2Sleep to capture the STRONG gold, something Rosser is not going to forgive.

It was one year ago at Capital Collision that Robinson made his in ring debut as a member of BULLET CLUB, and much has changed in the intervening 11 months; as the group’s tenth anniversary approaches, a Juice win could set him back on a path to championship success in NJPW, ROH or AEW. Meanwhile, Rosser’s insurmountable work ethic has been 100% devoted to getting revenge on Juice for his San Jose interference, and the Suntan Superman will stop at nothing to gain victory before pursuing KENTA once more.

Ten man action sees CMLL rivals Rocky Romero and Volador Jr. lead their own all star teams. Rocky’s CHAOS mates Tomohiro Ishii and hometown hero Lio Rush are joined by LA Dojo alumni Clark Connors and the DKC, while Volador selects KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, IMPACT’s mike Bailey and the returning Gabriel Kidd. Rocky and Volador’s issues seem to show no signs of cooling down, and the result will be an intense ten man battle following up on Battle in the Valley’s spectacular card opener.

Before the main card gets started on Capital Collision, a special kickoff tag match will see Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito of TMDK face the West Coast Wrecking Crew. At Battle in the Valley, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson battled legendary tag team the Motor City Machineguns for the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships, and after coming up short now seek to work their way back to the top of the tag mountain. Their obstacles this night will be Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito, who two weeks removed from Multiverse United in LA, could be bringing IMPACT Tag Team gold to Washington DC. That might make TMDK even more enticing targets for WCWC.