Black and Brave, Seth Rollins trainee Kaia McKenna joins the Irish Whip Podcast
Posted By: The YETI on Mar 16, 2023
This week we sit down with “The Good Witch” and “Conduit of Karma”
Kaia McKenna
. Currently out with an injury and rehabbing Kaia took a minute to sit down with Yeti on her way to Iowa for training.
We talk:
Black and Brave Wrestling Academy and training with Seth Rollins What being the GOOD WITCH is truly all about
Injury recovery and what its taken to get back to where she is now
Beyond Wrestling and Drew
....and of course "Empress" the pug made her debut!
