WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Black and Brave, Seth Rollins trainee Kaia McKenna joins the Irish Whip Podcast

Posted By: The YETI on Mar 16, 2023

Black and Brave, Seth Rollins trainee Kaia McKenna joins the Irish Whip Podcast

This week we sit down with “The Good Witch” and “Conduit of Karma” Kaia McKenna. Currently out with an injury and rehabbing Kaia took a minute to sit down with Yeti on her way to Iowa for training.

We talk:
  • Black and Brave Wrestling Academy and training with Seth Rollins
  • What being the GOOD WITCH is truly all about
  • Injury recovery and what its taken to get back to where she is now
  • Beyond Wrestling and Drew
  • ....and of course "Empress" the pug made her debut!

Make sure to like, sub and RATE!!
All promotional consideration paid for by Wrestling News Source
Source: twitter.com
Tags: #kaiamckenna #blackandbrave #irishwhip #wrestlingnewssource

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81116/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer