Dax Harwood Comments On Future For CM Punk

During an interview with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Dax Harwood has confirmed he no clue about Punk’s future with AEW and also wouldn't reveal to anyone even if he did know. Harwood said:

“So a few months ago, I wasn’t even there, you know what I mean? Like I wasn’t, I wasn’t in AEW, we left. I think the last time we were at AEW as a talent was the middle of December, so I haven’t been there.

“So I have no clue, and if I did have a clue, I wouldn’t tell anybody. Because again, it’s that mystique, you know, it’s that mystique of what’s real, what’s not real? Yeah, Dave’s tunes also kind of changed recently.

“I got a text message from my, from my co-host, my podcast co host, Matt Kuhn, just the other day, and it was a text from Dave and he said, Hmm, it seems like someone, I’m talking about me, has changed the narrative on Punk, and now it’s looking more positive.

“So I don’t know. It’s, you know, I have no idea. And if I did have an idea how close we were, there’s no way I would tell it because there is a mystique and wrestling, there’s a wall we have to keep up.

“And I think it’s f**king fun to keep that wall up sometimes.”