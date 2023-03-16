WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dax Harwood Comments On Future For CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2023

During an interview with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Dax Harwood has confirmed he no clue about Punk’s future with AEW and also wouldn't reveal to anyone even if he did know. Harwood said:

“So I have no clue, and if I did have a clue, I wouldn’t tell anybody. Because again, it’s that mystique, you know, it’s that mystique of what’s real, what’s not real? Yeah, Dave’s tunes also kind of changed recently.

“I got a text message from my, from my co-host, my podcast co host, Matt Kuhn, just the other day, and it was a text from Dave and he said, Hmm, it seems like someone, I’m talking about me, has changed the narrative on Punk, and now it’s looking more positive.

“So I don’t know. It’s, you know, I have no idea. And if I did have an idea how close we were, there’s no way I would tell it because there is a mystique and wrestling, there’s a wall we have to keep up.

“And I think it’s f**king fun to keep that wall up sometimes.”

Tags: #aew #cm punk #dax harwood

