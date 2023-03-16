Latest On Batista's Status For WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

Dave Bautista (Batista) was initially announced for the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic and WWE had to change all their plans. Batista told the company he didn't want to be inducted without an audience and thus he is still awaiting to be inducted.

In an update from PWInsider, WWE had been hoping to induct Dave Bautista this year but his movie schedule is very busy right now. Bautista will be filming in South Africa soon on the My Spy 2 movie. The report notes this will likely keep him busy during WrestleMania weekend and his induction may not now happen this year.