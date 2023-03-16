WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest On Batista's Status For WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2023

Latest On Batista's Status For WWE Hall Of Fame 2023

Dave Bautista (Batista) was initially announced for the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic and WWE had to change all their plans. Batista told the company he didn't want to be inducted without an audience and thus he is still awaiting to be inducted.

In an update from PWInsider, WWE had been hoping to induct Dave Bautista this year but his movie schedule is very busy right now. Bautista will be filming in South Africa soon on the My Spy 2 movie. The report notes this will likely keep him busy during WrestleMania weekend and his induction may not now happen this year.

Vince McMahon Biopic Will Now Not Happen Confirm Directors

A biopic based on Vince McMahon which had been in pre-production since 2017 has been nixed. The movie titled "Pandemonium" once rumored to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 16, 2023 08:33AM


Tags: #wwe #dave bautista #batista #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81109/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer