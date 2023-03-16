SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2023

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following the conclusion of Wednesday's Dynamite, check out the results below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Paul Wight filled in on commentary for Jim Ross.

- AEW TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Rey Fenix. QT Marshall took out Alex Abrahantes with a Diamond Cutter post-match.

- Taya Valkyrie def. Eva Lois with Jade Cargill, Leila Gray and Mark Sterling watching from the stage.

- Matt Menard and Angelo Parker def. The Bollywood Boyz

- Daniel Garcia def. Brody King after Chris Jericho knocked King out with a baseball bat.