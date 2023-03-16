WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Missed Wednesday’s Dynamite Due To Emergency Dental Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2023

Chuck Taylor has explained why he didn’t help his friend Orange Cassidy during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the live TBS broadcast, Cassidy defended the AEW International Championship against Jeff Jarrett. During the end of the match Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt all got involved as they tried to help Jarrett win the gold and then Trent Baretta came out to help

All were banned from ringside and Cassidy picked up the win with the Orange punch.

Taylor revealed he had to have dental surgery on Wednesday which prevented him from being there:

“Couldn’t help Orange because I had emergency dental surgery on my dumb skull,” he wrote. “I hope Greg got me a ticket for Shazam Fury Of The Gods.”

— Dustin Lee Mar 16, 2023 12:03AM


