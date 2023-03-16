Taya Valkyrie Makes AEW Dynamite Debut

In tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite during Jade Cargill's Canadian open challenge, Taya Valkyrie made her AEW Dynamite debut. After Cargill makes quick work of indie talent Nicole Matthews, out came the debut of a new AEW talent.

Cargill gets on the mic and asks if this is the best Canada has to offer. The theme for Taya Valkyrie hits and the free agent from Canada makes her way down to the ring. We see her go face-to-face with Cargill.

Leila Grey tries to get in her face. Cargill exits the ring, so Valkyrie turns to Grey and hoists her up and plants her down into the mat with her finisher. Cargill raises her title in the air as she backs up the entrance aisle and heads to the back. Valkyrie stands tall in the ring as the post-match segment wraps up.

