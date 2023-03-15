WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At 64

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 15, 2023

Jeff Gaylord was football player who turned into a pro wrestler. He sadly passed away at the age of 64 today.

His brother shared the news with followers and fans:

I am very very sad to report that my brother, Jeffrey Scott Gaylord passed away after a short illness. He was 64. He was a member of a Shawnee Mission South State Champion Football team. He graduated on to professional football where he played for several years. Jeff matriculated to the entertainment industry and was a professional wrestler for many years. Recently he was doing outreach work for his church and provided warm clothes to folks living off the grid on the streets of Denver. We miss him dearly; however, we are content with the knowledge that Jeff is enjoying the Precious Gift of Eternal Life!

Jeff Gaylord worked during the early days in Bill Watts Universal Wrestling Federation, and also worked for World Class Championship Wrestling. He tried out for WWE a few times and had been one of Shawn Michaels hooded masked knights along with one appearance in WCW

Source: slamwrestling.net
