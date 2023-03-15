WWE Superstar Reverting To His NXT Ring Name?

Butch, formerly Pete Dunne could be reverting to his original ring name.

Butch is currently part of The Brawling Brutes tag team with Ridge Holland. During a conversatin with GiveMeSport.com, Insider source @WrestleVotes revealed Butch reverting to Pete Dunne is in the works.

“I was told that it’s in the works. When Hunter [Triple H] came back, I was told that Pete Dunne was due to become Pete Dunne, but somebody said, to wait because The Brawling Brutes were catching on. When Pete Dunne returns, it won’t be as a member of the Brawling Brutes. I’m sure he’ll be back by the end of this year.”