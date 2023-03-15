The Undertaker Reveals He Thought About Jumping Ship To WCW

The Undertaker has been the cornerstone of WWE for decades, and he has been very loyal to the company and Vince McMahon. During the height of The Attitude Era many of WWE's biggest names jumped ship to WCW, but one name who remained was The Undertaker and many have wondered if he was ever tempted to join WCW.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Undertaker commented of if he considered jumping ship to the rival brand:

“Yeah, kind of through Kevin Nash. We were in this period of time where we had, and this kind of funny for me to say, but we had all these ridiculous characters. WCW was doing all this cutting-edge stuff, but I think, to answer in the short, no. But did I think about it? Yeah. Did I have an opportunity to? Yeah.”