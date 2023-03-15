WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Announces Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has announced the next inductee to be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame 

Rey Mysterio was announced as the first legendary name for the WWE Hall of Fame 2023, and now we know he will be joined by Japanese legend The Great Muta (Keiji Muto).

Flair revealed the news on today's WWE The Bump episode.

The Great Muta retired from the ring earlier this year 2023 with a series of retirement matches. The Great Muta has a memorable run in WCW where competed against Flair, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, The Steiners, and Steve Austin.


