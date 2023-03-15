Jim Ross Believes MJF "Took It Too Far" Throwing A Drink Over A Kid At AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes the drink-throwing incident at AEW Revolution which saw MJF throw a drink at a child was a step too far.

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross says he believes MJF knew he was in the wrong but noted it didn’t take away from the match:

“I think he just, it was, it was just a reaction. I think it was instinctual. Max fancies himself, as he should, by the way, as a heel. Cornette would say I’m a heel goddamnit. So I just think he took it too far, you don’t do that. And I think he understands that now. And he had an emotional reaction. And he got it. He’s surrounded by people that don’t like him. And you know, there’s a lot of tension and pressure in that situation that you put yourself in.

“But you know, you don’t want to have it any other way if you’re a heel. But by throwing that beverage in that kid’s face, too far, too far, shouldn’t have done it. And he just reacted, we reacted, and he reacted in a negative way, he made the wrong choice.

“But to me, it didn’t take away from the match you know, after the fact it becomes more of an issue because like right now you and I are talking about it. But no, I think it was just it’s a natural heel reaction that got the best of Max.”