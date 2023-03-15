WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For 3/24/ And 3/31

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2023

A number of matches for the March 24 and March 31 editions of WWE NXT Level Up were taped Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10 pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below are full results and spoilers from the tapings:

- Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

- Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

- Valentina Feroz defeated Lash Legend. Elektra Lopez came down to watch the match and at one point, Legend threw Feroz to the floor. Lopez attacked and tried to send Feroz into the steel ring steps, but Feroz countered and whipped Lopez into the steps.

- Nathan Frazier defeated Javier Bernal

There’s no word yet on which three matches will air on March 24, but it looks like Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon may be saved for March 31. 

Source: WrestlingInc.com
