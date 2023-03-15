WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Confirms Will Ospreay Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2023

NJPW has confirmed Will Osprey is dealing with a shoulder injury and as such he has been pulled from Wednesday morning’s show. Ospreay was believed to have suffered a shoulder injury during his match against Mark Davis in the second round of the New Japan Cup.

The full announcement from NJPW:

Will Ospreay sustains shoulder injury; absent from Okayama event

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

During his match on March 13 in Ehime, Will Ospreay sustained an injury to his right shoulder, and does not have a timetable for recovery at this time.

As a result, Will is not cleared to compete tonight in Okayama.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ospreay wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to tonight’s card:

First match:

Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube vs Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare -> Yuto Nakashima vs Aaron Henare

2nd Match:

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Ryohei Oiwa vs Will Ospreay, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher -> Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Ryohei Oiwa vs Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher

Further updates will be provided when available. We join fans in wishing Will a full and fast recovery.


