Chris Jericho Reveals Interesting Fact About His Last ECW Match

During a recent interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that Tony Khan watched his last ECW match in-person in 1996 and could be seen in the crowd

“[Khan] loved ECW. My last match in ECW, Tony Khan was in the crowd watching. He was like 14 or 15 He had done really well in school or his parents had put him in some school — some high IQ school that he didn’t really want to go to — and his dad said, ‘If you go to this school, I’ll let you do anything you want.

He wanted to come see Chris Jericho’s last match in ECW which was August of ’96, I think it was. So he is there. You can see him. It’s me versus 2 Cold Scorpio, and you can see Tony Khan. If you pause it, you can circle him and he’s right there.”