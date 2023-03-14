WWE NXT Women’s Championship Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined

Roxanne Perez has been stripped of the NXT Women’s Championship. A new champion is set to be crowned at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Perez was stretchered out at the end of last week’s NXT after her match with Meiko Satomura. Shawn Michaels took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the title has been vacated due to Perez’s health.

A Ladder Match will now determine the new champion on April 1, 2023. Michaels wrote:

“As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital. However after numerous tests Roxanne’s health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women’s Champion.”

“Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match.”