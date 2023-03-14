Official Statement On SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show

The following press statement was issued today:

Nikki and Brie Garcia announced their next chapter on their SiriusXM podcast The Nikki and Brie Show. The full new episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show drops tomorrow, preview clips below.

Brie saying “welcome to the new chapter in our lives,” with Nikki adding “today, we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia.”

Nikki and Brie Garcia elaborating on the name change during the podcast episode.

Nikki Garcia: Our listeners and everyone in the world right now is asking ‘Why?’ You had this amazing name that you got from your grandfather, Pop Pop, who'd always call us ‘my bellas, my bellas.’ And so why after 17 years is that gone? Brie and I almost 40, we're gonna be 40 in November. We're mothers, we're entrepreneurs. We're executive producers. We're starring now, we're hosting shows. And when our contracts, when our contract came up with WWE mutually we all knew like we just needed to head into this new chapter.



Brie Garcia: I just wanna thank Brie Bella. Brie Bella, the character that, the name, all of it. That I have been the last, you know, pretty much almost, I don't know, 16, 17 years. I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella. Put that book to the side and open up a new one and see what Brie Garcia's gonna do next.

Nikki Garcia: And I am so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella, Nikki Bella, whoa. She empowered me. She inspired me. She truly made me become fearless and the road that she has paved and what she's done for women and the youth and will continue to do just as Nikki Garcia.



About SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show

Each week on The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki and Brie turn on their mics to give listeners uncensored access to their lives like never before. The show features Nikki and Brie welcoming special guests, touching on current issues and opening up to share real life moments and experiences that you won’t see on TV or social media.

Listeners can find SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show on the SXM App and on all podcast platforms. New episodes drop every Wednesday.



