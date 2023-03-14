WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Bella Twins Are No More!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

The Bella Twins are no more...at least in name.

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella have ended their use of the "Bella Twins" name which shot them to fame in WWE.

Both Nikki and Brie have changed their social media names, removing any reference to the Bella Twins from their handles and bio information. In addition, they are relaunching their podcast under "The Nikki & Brie Show."

They are now known as The Garcia Twins.

The twins have been growing distant from WWE in recent months, and they have been openly critical of the company leading many to speculate there is heat between both sides. Brie's husband Daniel Bryan is currently signed to AEW and both she and Nikki were backstage at AEW Revolution. 

