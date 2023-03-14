WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - Johnny Gargano Speaks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - Johnny Gargano Speaks

WWE NXT returns tonight on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 with a new episode on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center iin Orlando, FL. Below is the advertised lineup:

- We will hear from Johnny Gargano
- Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (NXT Tag Team Titles)
- Apollo vs. Dabba Kato
- Wes Lee's North American Title Open Challenge

WWE SmackDown Star Rumored For Big Push Due To Fan Reaction

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a SmackDown star could be on the verge of a big push all because of the re [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 11:43AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81079/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer