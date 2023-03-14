Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - Johnny Gargano Speaks

WWE NXT returns tonight on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 with a new episode on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center iin Orlando, FL. Below is the advertised lineup:
- We will hear from Johnny Gargano
- Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (NXT Tag Team Titles)
- Apollo vs. Dabba Kato
- Wes Lee's North American Title Open Challenge
