John Cena Comments On Why He’s Feuding With Austin Theory

John Cena is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time and one would think he might have some say about who he goes up against at WrestleMania. During a recent interview with AP News, Cena revealed that his feud with Theory is him just doing what he’s told by WWE officials:

“You would be surprised at my answer. Because that’s what I was told would happen. I don’t do that. I don’t say, I want to do this. I want to work with that person. I don’t ever do that. I’ve never done that. I just try and do what I’m told to do and do it to the best of my abilities.

“Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don’t do and what I’ve never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don’t pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn’t pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart (on Raw).”