Cody Rhodes Comments On Possibility Of Separate WWE Titles Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

During a recent interview with The Bart Winkler Show, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed the possibility of the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship being split into two championships again after WrestleMania. Check out some highlights below:

On what it will take to separate the WWE titles: 

“What it will take for the titles to eventually be separated is, this happened in boxing years ago, maybe whoever is coming out of WrestleMania…obviously, I want to say with the most confidence in the world that it’s going to be me, but maybe who leaves WrestleMania, it’s time for perhaps management to step in and make that call so that you never put it on potentially me or potentially Roman Reigns to say, ‘I want this one more than the other.'”

On what title he wants: 

“Of course, the fan in me, I want my hands on the WWE Championship, its the one that [Dusty Rhodes] never got, but it would take someone telling me, ‘we have to go this way, both brands need a title.’ Once you have them, [Roman Reigns] threw them down in front of me the other day and I felt my heart jump. For real, how sincerely I love these title belts that I’ve never touched. That’s a good time for maybe management to step in. If they did, I’d be all about it.”

Source: Fightful
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

