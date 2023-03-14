Thom Latimer Defends TV Title Tonight On NWA Powerrr, Full Card

Don't miss the latest episode of NWA Powerrr which airs tonight at 6:05 PM EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Below is the announced card:

- NWA World Television Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Rhett Titus

- NWA World Women’s TV Championship Tournament Semifinals: Kenzie Paige vs. Ashley D’Amboise

- Kerry Morton vs. Mecha Wolf

- Mike Knox in action