Thom Latimer Defends TV Title Tonight On NWA Powerrr, Full Card

Don't miss the latest episode of NWA Powerrr which airs tonight at 6:05 PM EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Below is the announced card:
- NWA World Television Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Rhett Titus
- NWA World Women’s TV Championship Tournament Semifinals: Kenzie Paige vs. Ashley D’Amboise
- Kerry Morton vs. Mecha Wolf
- Mike Knox in action
I go to battle yet again with someone who I highly respect in & out of the ring. I know when I lace my boots & step before @RhettTitusANX it CAN go either way. I am no fool in that regard. I must never think I have a handle on him. I have to fully check my ego once we lock eyes. pic.twitter.com/8DDfXmWhzw— Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) March 13, 2023
It’s #NWAPowerrr⚡ day! Tune in tonight at 6:05pm est on @YouTube for incredible @nwa action!!!— *AllDay* Marshe' Rockett (@MarsheRockett) March 14, 2023
