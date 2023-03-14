WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thom Latimer Defends TV Title Tonight On NWA Powerrr, Full Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

Don't miss the latest episode of NWA Powerrr which airs tonight at 6:05 PM EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Below is the announced card:

-  NWA World Television Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Rhett Titus
-  NWA World Women’s TV Championship Tournament Semifinals: Kenzie Paige vs. Ashley D’Amboise
- Kerry Morton vs. Mecha Wolf
- Mike Knox in action


