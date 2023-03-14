Preview For Tonight's AEW Dark - Riho, Dark Order, Julia Hart and More In Action

AEW Dark takes place tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s Youtube channel. Only five matches have been announced so far, which is a lot less than usual, but more could come shortly.
The matches announced thus far are:
- Riho vs. Diamante
- Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
- Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)
- Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn
- Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kid
