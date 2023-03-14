WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Recently Filed New Bobby Lashley Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

A report from PWInsider reveals WWE filed for a new trademark for Bobby Lashley on March 9 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). T

The Trademark filing had the following filling attached:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley

