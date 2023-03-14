Edge On Why He Has The Judgment Day’s Leader Wasn't Going To Work

During an interview on the WWE After The Bell podcast, Edge explained that getting fans to turn him was one of the reasons why he as the leader of The Judgment Day faction wasn't going to work.

“With Edge at the helm, it’s swimming upstream because we’re trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory to this character, they know the real-life story behind this character, they know Adam’s story, It just wasn’t gonna work. It might have eventually with more time, but it would have taken a lot more work.”

Edge will be going up against Finn Balor inside Hell In A Cell at WrestleMania 39, while Rhea Ripley challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Dominik Mysterio wants his father to face him at the event but Rey Mysterio has been reluctant to do so.