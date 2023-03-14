The Undertaker Comments On New Role WWE Offered Him

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, The Undertaker revealed that WWE has approached him to coach a new generation of WWE Superstars, but revealed he doesn't feel ready for it:

“I’ve been, I’ve been approached about doing it. My deal is, is trying to take what I did in my era and applying it to where the product is now. It’s tough. It’s tough for me. I’m still coming to grips with not being in the ring, too. It’s tough for me. Even the other night, I have to say, man, I was in the ring, man. I’m feeling pretty good.”

The Undertaker also commented on probably never competing in the ring again:

“I don’t think so. No, no. I guess you never say never. I don’t really have any aspirations to get back in the ring. I would love to be able to. I mean, in my mind and in my heart, there’s nothing I’d rather do, really.

“Physically, I can’t deliver what I think people need or what people would expect from me, and I have this conversation a lot of times, ‘But you know, all you’d have to do is go out, Chokeslam somebody and roll your eyes,’ and I’m like, ‘I can’t do it that way. I can’t live off the equity that I’ve built up over 20-30 years. My legacy means something to me.’

“I tell people that if I’m on TV, I’m taking time away from somebody else that’s going to be on the road and is going to be relevant 5-10 years down the road. I just can’t do it. I can’t physically give people what they expect when they see Undertaker’s name on the page. So I don’t want to become a parody of myself.”