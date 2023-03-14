WWE Has Interest In Changing Their Live Event Business Model

FITE COO Mike Weber recently joined the Business of the Business podcast and was asked whether he could see WWE streaming their house shows akin to the 1980s broadcasts on regional cable channels. Webber responded:
“They definitely have an interest in doing it. I’m sort of surprised they’re not.
“In what I think is their opinion, it’s gotta look the level of Fox or nothing … So I don’t think they want to put a smaller production out there.
“Could it be done? Yeah, it could be done overnight. It would be easy to go in there and do those shows, because it’s still nice venues, bigger venues than, say, the GCW shows.
“GCW’s a good example; you can film those shows almost anywhere, and they work, and fans like them. I think it’s very important to [WWE] to keep that level of TV production at the highest level.
“That’s a $150,000-$200,000 … production budget to go and do every show, which would not make sense for your quote-unquote ‘house shows.'”
⚡ John Cena Comments On Vince McMahon Sexual Misconduct Allegations
In a conversation with AP News, WWE veteran John Cena was asked about a potential WWE. He didn't really answer the question but did praise M [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 11:31AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com