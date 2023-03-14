Logan Paul Segment and More Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a number of matches and segments for next week’s WWE RAW on USA Network. The big event on the road to WrestleMania 39 will see Logan Paul segment and more.
Check out what else is going down next week:
- Non-Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford
- Chelsea Green & Carmella vs. Bianca Belair & Asuka
- Logan Paul hosts live episode of IMPAULSIVE TV
- Roman Reigns returns
⚡ Possible SPOILER On Ric Flair’s WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement
A spoiler has emerged on who Ric Flair could announce as the next inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. WWE announced on Monday's RAW th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 07:57AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com