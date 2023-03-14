WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Segment and More Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

WWE has announced a number of matches and segments for next week’s WWE RAW on USA Network. The big event on the road to WrestleMania 39 will see Logan Paul segment and more.

Check out what else is going down next week:

- Non-Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford

- Chelsea Green & Carmella vs. Bianca Belair & Asuka

- Logan Paul hosts live episode of IMPAULSIVE TV

- Roman Reigns returns

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 07:57AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

