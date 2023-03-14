Logan Paul Segment and More Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a number of matches and segments for next week’s WWE RAW on USA Network. The big event on the road to WrestleMania 39 will see Logan Paul segment and more.

Check out what else is going down next week:

- Non-Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford

- Chelsea Green & Carmella vs. Bianca Belair & Asuka

- Logan Paul hosts live episode of IMPAULSIVE TV

- Roman Reigns returns