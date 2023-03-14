WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bray Wyatt's Disappearance Leads To Speculation He's Off WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

Bray Wyatt's Disappearance Leads To Speculation He's Off WWE WrestleMania 39

It would appear Bray Wyatt will have no devilment with this year's WWE WrestleMania 39 card. Wyatt was scheduled to have a match against Bobby Lashley but with Wyatt off television, the company is going in a new direction.

On Twitter, Lashley indicated a new opponent with LA Knight rumored. He tweeted:

"I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

Wyatt, according to some sources is dealing with an injury while others speculate creative issues. Nothing is really confirmed at this stage.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:

“From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon.

“That’s pretty much all I can say – there is something to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it.

“As far as I know, everything I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that.”

Ridge Holland Receiving Death Threats And Harassment

Last March Ridge Holland and Big E were involved in a match in which Holland did a belly to belly suplex to Big E in which Big E landed on h [...]

— Dustin Lee Mar 13, 2023 04:33PM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #bobby lashley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81059/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer