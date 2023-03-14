Bray Wyatt's Disappearance Leads To Speculation He's Off WWE WrestleMania 39

It would appear Bray Wyatt will have no devilment with this year's WWE WrestleMania 39 card. Wyatt was scheduled to have a match against Bobby Lashley but with Wyatt off television, the company is going in a new direction.
On Twitter, Lashley indicated a new opponent with LA Knight rumored. He tweeted:
"I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."
Wyatt, according to some sources is dealing with an injury while others speculate creative issues. Nothing is really confirmed at this stage.
On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:
“From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon.
“That’s pretty much all I can say – there is something to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it.
“As far as I know, everything I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that.”
