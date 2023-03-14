The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (3/13/2023)

This week's show kicks off with the "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by pro wrestling legend John Cena. From there, we see inside the venue for tonight's show in Providence, RI. as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show.

Edge & Finn Balor Set Up WrestleMania Showdown

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the iconic theme of Edge. "The Rated-R Superstar" emerges and heads to the ring as pyro and fireworks explode and the fans go nuts. As he settles in the ring, match graphics for action scheduled for tonight flashes across the screen as Patrick and Corey Graves run things down.

We return back live and see Edge in the ring with a microphone in hand for his advertised face-to-face segment with Finn Balor ahead of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, where the current and former leaders of The Judgment Day are expected to collide.

The fans break out in an "Edge! Edge! Edge!" chant and "The Rated-R Superstar" tells them that it never gets old and says that's why he does what he does. He then says he doesn't want to preamble, he wants to get right down to it. He tells Finn Balor to come out, "so we can do this."

Now we hear the theme for Finn Balor and out he comes accompanied by the entire group of The Judgment Day. Edge immediately rolls his eyes. Balor gets on the mic as The Judgment Day stops at the top of the stage. Balor's theme dies down and he says he's here in the flash and tells Edge to say what's on his mind. He tells him to "spit it out."

Edge says he came here to end this. He asks Balor if he's just gonna hide back there. He says then he knows Balor will stick Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, whom he refers to as "Wednesday" from the new Adams Family spin-off. Edge then tells Balor he's giving him what he wants and says he's down for a fight at WrestleMania.

Balor says he got what he wanted and says if he thinks Edge got a beating at WWE Extreme Rules, he hasn't seen anything. Edge cuts him off and says he wasted the last year of his comeback on The Judgment Day and before that he was in an empty room wrestling in front of screens during the pandemic.

"The Rated-R Superstar" recaps their history and says he doesn't have much time left. He reflects on saying two words he never thought he'd utter when he was forced to say "I quit." He says after all of that he still bashed his wife Beth Phoenix's head in. He says he has made his life a living hell and now he says he only sees one way this can end.

"At WrestleMania -- Edge versus Finn Balor inside Hell In A Cell!" The fans erupt in Providence as that soaks in. Balor responds by saying he's been to Hell before and it spit him out because Hell couldn't handle his demons. He says he'll see him at WrestleMania, "but until then ..." and then he and The Judgment Day head down to the ring.

All of the guys enter the ring and Edge starts swinging at anything that moves until the numbers game disadvantage shows itself. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and Candice LeRae end up running down to make the save after The Judgment Day begins a beatdown of the WWE Hall of Fame legend. We head to a commercial break as the brawl continues.

Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis

When we return from the break, we see Johnny Gargano beating down Dominik Mysterio as Graves and Patrick inform fans just tuning in that Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell In A Cell match was announced before the commercial break.

Now we see Gargano working over Mysterio until finally Dom makes the tag to Damian. We see Priest hit the ring and Gargano and he have a stand-off before Johnny Wrestling decides to make the tag as well.

In comes Dexter Lumis, who immediately gets taken down by Priest but pops back up with his trademark stone cold psycho-peeps glare. Lumis starts to fight back but Priest gets the better of him in the corner and then whips him -- hard -- into the opposing corner.

Lumis ends up shifting the offensive momentum into his team's favor after he dropkicks Priest out to the floor. He then tags in Gargano. Priest immediately takes over and beats down Gargano and then tags in Dominik, whom Corey Graves refers to as "the most dangerous man in WWE." Love it.

Gargano starts fighting back and taking over on offense, giving Dom the business and then shucking him out to the floor. He then runs off the apron and hits a flipping splash onto both Priest and Mysterio. He soaks in the adulation from the fans in Providence as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Priest beating down Gargano in the ring before tagging in Dominik. As soon as he does, the fans loudly boo. Dom gets in a few boots to an already grounded Gargano and then tags Priest right back in.

Priest continues to work over Gargano, hitting him with a Broken Arrow and then tagging Dom back in. Dom comes off the ropes and splashes onto Gargano for a near fall attempt. After Gargano kicks out, Dom slaps a rear choke on him as the fans get on his case with negative chants.

From there, we see Dom do the Three Amigos suplex nod to the late Eddie Guerrero before going for the cover again. Gargano kicks out after two and Rhea Ripley shrieks at the referee from ringside claiming it should have been three.

Johnny Gargano finally blasts Dom with a big shot that levels him and buys him some time, which he uses wisely as he makes a much-needed tag to the fresh Dexter Lumis. Dom also tags in Priest but it is Lumis who takes the hot tag and enters the ring like a man possessed.

Lumis takes out Priest and then Dom as well. He hits a big bulldog and a belly-to-back suplex before kipping up and going for the cover. Priest kicks out at two. As the action continues, we see Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae get into at ringside. LeRae runs Ripley into the steel ring steps but Ripley fires back and rams her into the barricade.

We see Lumis staring down Ripley on the floor but then Priest comes from behind and blasts him. He rolls him back into the ring and hits a choke slam before tagging Dom back in. Dom comes off the top rope with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Gargano hits the ring to break it up. Ripley loses it again at ringside.

Gargano kicks Priest out of the ring and then dives through the ropes and splashes onto him. Dom blasts Gargano from behind, knocking him back out of the ring. He turns his attention to Lumis but Lumis counters and gets his standing arm-triangle choke. Dom manages to tag in Priest, who kicks Lumis and then hits his Sound of Heaven for the pin fall victory. Good tag team opener.

Winners: Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

The Miz Asked About WrestleMania Co-Host

We shoot backstage and see The Miz arriving to the arena when he is confronted by Chad Gable, who asks if he has seen Otis. Miz says unlike him he doesn't travel with his animals, so if he wants to find his dog, put up flyers. Gable tells him to "SHUSH!" and thinks flyers is a good idea. He walks off.

Now Cathy Kelley interviews The Miz, and asks him if he would consider having a co-host for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Miz laughs this off assuming she is referring to herself.

Damage CTRL Attacks Trish Stratus

As the two continue to talk, we hear a loud noise off-camera. The camera shot changes and we see all three members of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) savagely beating down Trish Stratus, slamming her face into the concrete floor.

Omos, Brock Lesnar Go Face-To-Face Ahead Of WrestleMania

Now we return inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. where the familiar sounds of Omos' theme hits. Out walks the massive man, as he heads to the ring for his advertised face-to-face showdown with his opponent for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.

As Omos heads to the ring, we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, we see a close-up shot of Omos' mighty fist as "The Nigerian Nightmare" stands aside MVP in the ring. His theme music then dies down.

MVP begins on the mic by saying Brock Lesnar is a brilliant athlete but a terrible tactician. He says Lesnar made the biggest mistake of his career by putting his hands on him last week and then accepting a match against the 7'4'' giant Omos at WrestleMania.

He tries to continue, but is interrupted by the iconic sounds of the theme music for Brock Lesnar. "The Beast Incarnate" emerges to a big pop from the crowd, for which he responds by taking off his cowboy hat and saluting the crowd. He heads to the ring with a giant smile on his face as fireworks erupts from the entrance aisle.

The fans chant "Holy sh*t!" just at the sight of Lesnar looking like a dwarf standing in front of Omos. Lesnar slowly walks closer to Omos and the two stare each other down. Omos extends aforementioned mighty fist and puts it right in Lesnar's face. Lesnar's smile goes away and he stares at it. The fans then break out in a "Suplex City!" chant.

We see Omos extend his mighty fist for a handshake and Brock Lesnar's hands, which forced the UFC to make extra large gloves as even their biggest Heavyweight didn't have hands Lesnar's size, and we see Lesnar's hand looks tiny in comparison.

Lesnar and Omos shake hands but then things get physical and Omos ends up shucking Lesnar over the top-rope and out to the floor. A bunch of officials run down to prevent Lesnar from doing anything in response. Omos yells at Lesnar to get his ass back in there. Lesnar puts his cowboy hat back on and walks off.

Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight

We see extended footage of the Jey Uso and Sami Zayn segment that ended last week's Raw and then the latest from SmackDown last Friday where Cody Rhodes and Zayn beat down The Usos.

From there, we return inside the arena where the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme hits. "The American Nightmare" emerges and the fans do the loud "WHOA!" routine as fireworks explode and the WrestleMania opponent of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns heads to the ring.

Cody then settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of his scheduled opponent for this evening, LA Knight. The crowd shows him a ton of love and then we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break and LA Knight (...YEAH!) makes his way out and heads to the squared circle for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Knight presses Cody coming out of the gate, but Cody quickly takes over and starts to take it to him as the fans react.

The commentators focus more on Cody vs. Reigns at Mania then the action unfolding in this one, spending more time talking about the upcoming match and Cody's involvement in the ongoing rivalry within The Bloodline and Sami Zayn.

Rhodes blasts Knight, who rolls out of the ring. Cody looks to dive onto Knight through the ropes but dives into a big right hand. Knight goes to slam Cody's noggin off the commentary table but Cody reverses it.

Back in the ring, Cody heads to the top-rope but Knight springs to life like Kurt Angle in his prime and sprints to the top-rope in a single leap. He brings Rhodes down the hard way and as the two recover, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Knight controlling Cody on the mat. Cody starts to fight back and even hits a big Disaster Kick for a close near fall, however Knight kicks out to keep this one alive. He looks for a Cody Cutter but Knight counters and plants Rhodes for a near fall.

Knight looks for Blunt Force Trauma but Cody avoids it and hits a Cody Cutter. He plays to the crowd and then plants Knight with his Cross-Rhodes finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes Responds To Warnings From "Mr. Heyman"

Once the match wraps up, "The American Nightmare" gets on the mic and addresses "Mr. Heyman." He says he has been warned by him not to involve himself in The Bloodline's business. He says he doesn't work for The Bloodline and can fight alongside Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens if he wants.

He then talks about Mr. Heyman telling him not to make things personal heading into his showdown against Roman Reigns. He explains why things have been extremely personal since he has returned to WWE.

Rhodes continues and mentions how Reigns always wants to be acknowledged. He says he acknowledges him but Reigns needs to acknowledge him. He brings up being undefeated since coming back to WWE. He says the one thing missing throughout his career is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He then continues and multiple times repeats that on April 2 he will finish his story and finally capture that gold. Looks like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be headlining night two of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. He vows to beat Reigns and become the first Rhodes family member to hold the WWE title.

Seth Rollins Reacts To Logan Paul KO, The Miz & Baron Corbin Interrupt

We see extended video footage of Logan Paul and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins being set up for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on last week's show, including the knockout punch from Logan to Seth.

After that, we return live where Byron Saxton is in the interview zone backstage. He introduces his guest at this time, Seth Rollins. Rollins comes in with a ton of charisma and energy as usual. He begins responding to the footage we just saw.

He continues to talk but is interrupted by The Miz, who informs him that Logan Paul will host an exclusive "IMPAULSIVE TV" segment on Raw next week. Miz says he'll be a guest. In comes Baron Corbin who says he's free, too.

Corbin tells Miz he has a lot on his plate being the host of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood night one and two. He tells him to let him co-host it with him. Corbin then tells Rollins he's a three-time Golden Gloves boxing champion. He offers to give him some pointers.

Rollins thanks him and says he knows Corbin is going through some problems right now. He says he'd rather take boxing lessons from his young daughter. Corbin then challenges Rollins to a fight tonight.

Rollins says he is in a fighting mood and then makes it official for later tonight. He walks off laughing. Miz tells Corbin that if he handles Seth, he'll put in a good word to Logan for him. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Elias vs. Bronson Reed

When we return from the break, we see Elias heading to the ring with his guitar in-hand and Rick Boogs by his side. He settles in the ring for our next scheduled match of the evening here on Raw.

From there, his music dies down and the theme for his opponent plays. Bronson Reed makes his way out from the back and heads down to the ring for this advertised singles showdown against Elias.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators point out that Reed has been undefeated since returning to the scene in WWE. Reed immediately charges across the ring and flattens Elias. He follows up with some big slams but then Elias starts firing back with punches.

Reed ends up fighting back into the lead and hitting a big splash on Elias in the corner. He clotheslines him out of the corner and goes for the cover, but Elias kicks out. We see Rick Boogs taking notes at ringside as the action continues.

Elias hits a Sympho-knee but Reed brushes it off and hits a Siclone Power Slam. He follows that up with his Tsunami splash off the top-rope for the easy pin fall victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Chad Gable Searches For Otis, Becky Lynch & Lita Check On Trish Stratus

We see Cathy Kelley standing backstage outside of the doctors trainers room. She says she hopes to get an update on Trish Stratus' condition after the attack she suffered earlier tonight at the hands of Damage CTRL.

Chad Gable walks up and tells her to "SHUSH!" He then shows her some "MISSING!" flyers and asks if she has seen or heard from Otis. She says she hasn't and he walks off to continue his search.

As Kelley continues to talk about Trish's condition, we see the new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch walk past her to go into the doctors trainers room to check on her. She asks if they know what's up and they ignore her. We head to another commercial break.

Kevin Owens Wants To Fly Solo Against Solo Sikoa

Now we return from the break and see Cathy Kelley standing backstage. She introduces her guest at this time, Kevin Owens. She asks him why after he has battled every member of The Bloodline over the past year or so, why he hasn't asked for help from Sami Zayn or accepted it.

Owens said he did ask for help, but didn't get it. He then brings things up to date and says tonight in his Street Fight, he doesn't want to see Sami Zayn or Cody Rhodes out there. He wants to fight Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline on his own, like he has been doing and like he's gonna keep doing. He walks off.

A Look Back At John Cena's Return Last Week

After the Kevin Owens segment, we hear Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick remind us of John Cena's return on last week's show.

From there, we are sent to an extensive video package showing Cena's return and confrontation by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. As noted, the two are set to collide at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Austin Theory Confronted By The Street Profits

We then shoot backstage and see WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory walking backstage when The Street Profits start punking him out. Montez Ford says Theory won't do nothing. They call him "Baby John Cena" and compare him to Eminem in 8 Mile, calling him a choke-artist.

Theory then goes on to say The Street Profits probably won't have jobs in a couple of weeks and then mentions how he doesn't blame John Cena for focusing on him because he's the hottest thing in WWE today.

He then says he's curious who the tougher of the two is in The Street Profits. He says it's definitely not Montez Ford. He says he's just a big bag of jokes and that everytime he gets an opportunity, he falls flat on his face.

He says he rises to the top everytime. He then mentions "the smoke" they always mention and says they don't want none. Then Angelo Dawkins steps in front of Ford and gets serious.

Theory and Dawkins end up setting up a showdown for tonight. Before walking off, Theory asks what The Street Profits are doing at WrestleMania. "Oh yeah ... nothing."

Austin Theory vs. Angelo Dawkins

Now we head back inside the arena where Austin Theory's theme hits and the reigning WWE U.S. Champion emerges from the back and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break and see Theory standing in the ring talking off-mic to himself about how there's no one in WWE on his level. From there, his music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

With that said, the theme for The Street Profits hits and the fans pop as Angelo Dawkins comes out accompanied by Montez Ford. He heads to the ring for this scheduled one-on-one showdown here on Raw.

The bell sounds and we're now officially off-and-running with this one. Straight out of the gate we see Dawkins utilizing his amateur wrestling background, taking it to Theory and bringing the U.S. Champion down to the mat and controlling him.

Theory starts to fight back and we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. Now we return from the break and see Theory fighting his way back into the offensive driver's seat. As he does, he eventually connects with his A=Town Down and the three-count for the win.

After the match, Theory isn't done and he slaps John Cena's favorite submission, the STF, on a beaten down Dawkins. Ford runs down to the ring and makes the save. He does the Cena "You Can't See Me" gesture and then we head to a commercial break.

Winner: Austin Theory

"The Wise Man" Confirms Roman Reigns For Raw Next Week

When we return from the break to Cathy Kelley being joined by her guest at this time, Paul Heyman. "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline talks about how they have discovered a problem and says they're gonna deal with it tonight -- Kevin Owens.

He goes to walk off but then turns around and comes back and says The Bloodline also has a problem named Cody Rhodes. He runs down what Cody said earlier and calls him a schmuck. He then says he'll give him a chance to acknowledge Roman Reigns next week on Raw in St. Louis.

Heyman then confirms Roman Reigns will be here on Raw. He says Cody will acknowledge his Tribal Chief and if he doesn't, he will make the biggest professional and business decision of his life. He'll decide if he's a challenger or a problem. He assures Cody that he is a problem that Reigns would love to personally solve. He walks off.

Ric Flair To Unveil Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

Now we shoot back inside the arena where it is announced that Ric Flair will be a special guest on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday and will reveal the second official inductee into the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rey Mysterio Turns Down WrestleMania Challenge From Dominik Mysterio

We then see an extended video package on the first official inductee, Rey Mysterio. The theme for the pro wrestling legend hits as we return live in the arena. The masked fan favorite makes his way out and heads to the ring.

He talks about the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and is then interrupted by the sounds of his son's theme song. Dominik Mysterio makes his way out and heads to the squared circle to confront his pops.

Dom talks about his history with Rey being a bad father, doing such dastardly deeds as buying him a BMW, not even an M-Series, when all of his friends were getting Mercedes'. He then challenges Rey to a match at WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio reacts and says he doesn't know how many times he's got to tell him this, but he's not going to fight his own son. He says whether he believes it or not, he's his son and he still loves him no matter what. He says there will be no match at WrestleMania.

Dominik tries pulling his punk card, asking the fans if this is their Hall of Famer. He asks if he's really gonna just walk away now. He says do what you do best. He says he ran away from Raw. He ran away from his entire family and he ran away from him.

He says the only thing Rey taught him is what not to be. He drops the mic and stares him down. Rey turns and has his head down and dejected. He continues walking and heads to the back.

Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita React To Damage CTRL Attack

We shoot backstage and see Cathy Kelley standing outside the doctors trainers room again. We see WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita emerge along with Trish Stratus. They vow to kick Damage CTRL's ass for attacking Trish. Trish says she's been hit harder and says they should have finished the job.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Now we shoot back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The Miz's theme song. Corey Graves informs us that the host of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood will join them on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break as WrestleMania 39 Host The Miz continues to make his way down to join Graves and Kevin Patrick on the call for our next match on tonight's show.

When we return from the break, The Miz is settled in on special guest commentary. Baron Corbin's theme hits and out he comes to the ring as the commentators talk about the announced "IMPAULSIVE TV" segment with Logan Paul on next week's show.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' theme hits and he emerges doing his conductor gimmick as the fans sing along with the tune of his entrance music. He settles in the ring and now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

Straight out of the gate we see Rollins taking it to Corbin. Miz is asked by Graves if he really will help get Corbin booked on "IMPAULSIVE TV." Miz jokes that it's already booked up, claiming everyone wants in.

Corbin starts to shift the momentum in his favor, but Rollins quickly regains control of the action, which spills out to the floor. Rollins hits a nice dive and then blasts Miz with a shot at the commentary desk.

Back in the ring, we see Rollins conducting the fans as they sing along. He sets Corbin up and connects with a Stomp for the pin fall victory. He then talks into the camera off-mic and tells Logan Paul he'll see him next week.

Winner: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Otis Sides With Maximum Male Models Over Chad Gable

We shoot backstage and we see Chad Gable running around looking for Otis. Up walks Mustafa Ali who tells Gable he hasn't seen him smile in a while. Gable tells him to "SHUSH!" and continues walking.

Gable sees Otis in front of a photo shoot set getting pictures taken by the Maximum Male Models. Gable walks up and asks what's going on. Maximum Male Models mention their scheduled match has been postponed.

Finally, Maximum Male Models walk off and call Otis to come with them. Gable acts like that didn't happen and then tells Otis they missed their morning work out but can cram an hour session in twenty minutes.

Otis gets ready to go with him but off-camera we hear the Maximum Male Models call for Otis again. This time he tells Gable, "Sorry, coach" and walks off to join the Maximum Male Models.

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green

Now we return inside the show venue for this evening where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair. As the Raw Women's Champion heads to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Belair settled into the ring and her music dies down. The theme for her opponent plays and out comes Chelsea Green accompanied by Carmella. We hear the commentators joke about how many times Green has texted Adam Pearce today alone.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this non-title women's showdown. We see Belair jump off to an offensive lead coming out of the gate while Graves talks on commentary about Twitter getting on his case for talking too frequently about how hot his wife, Carmella, is.

As Green starts to take over, she goes for a cover and nearly gets the win, but Belair hangs on to keep this one alive. She yells at her off-mic that close wasn't close enough as she starts to take over on offense. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

We return from the break and see Belair taking it to Chelsea. Green is shown on the apron outside of the ring ropes. Belair rolls her up from there as she crashes through the ropes into the pin attempt, but kicks out at two. She gets back up and takes over control of the offense. Belair takes back over and hits her K.O.D. for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Asuka Makes Save For Bianca Belair Again

Once the match wraps up, we see Carmella hit the ring and attempt to join Chelsea Green in a two-on-one post-match beatdown of the Raw Women's Champion. The theme for Asuka ends up playing and out comes "The Empress of Tomorrow."

Asuka hits the ring and helps Belair take out Green and Carmella. Once she clears the ring of the two, she picks up Belair's Raw Women's title. Belair reaches for it but Asuka pulls it away. This happens a few more times and then Asuka dances around with the belt.

Belair reaches for the title again and once more Asuka yanks it back and then lets out a psycho laugh as we see blue junk all over her teeth. She continues to cackle after dropping the Raw Women's title in front of Belair. The story with these two gets creepier every week, as Graves points out, heading into their WrestleMania showdown for the title.

Street Fight

Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

We see a look back at the interesting showdown between Omos and Brock Lesnar from earlier in the evening. We then head back inside the arena where Solo Sikoa's theme hits as Kevin Patrick asks us on commentary "Who's ready for tonight's main event?"

As Solo Sikoa heads to the ring for our Street Fight main event of the evening, Corey Graves on commentary promotes Roman Reigns' appearance on next week's Raw in St. Louis. Kevin Patrick reminds us that Kevin Owens wants to go-it-alone in this main event Street Fight tonight.

Sikoa settles inside the squared circle as we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, Graves and Patrick run down the lineup for next week's Raw and then we return to the ring where Sikoa awaits his opponent.

Kevin Owens' theme then hits and out comes "The Prize Fighter." As he heads to the ring, Sikoa exits and the two start this Street Fight main event brawl in the aisle. They brawl down to ringside and finally enter the ring where the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

We see Owens continue to dominate the action as the Providence crowd cheers him on. The fight spills out to the floor again and Owens bounces Sikoa's dome off the commentary desk. The fans break out in a "We Want Tables!" chant.

A table is pulled out from under the ring but Sikoa takes over on offense. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our Street Fight main event of the evening.

When we return from the break, we see Sikoa still dominating on offense. He takes it to Owens and then brings him to the top-rope after unfolding and setting two steel chairs up facing each other. He then brings Owens off the top and slams him onto both chairs hard.

Somehow Owens starts fighting back soon after this and the action spills out to the floor again. They brawl all the way to the entrance way and then pass through the backstage area, where Owens is immediately attacked and beaten down by Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The Usos drag a lifeless Owens out after blasting him with stereo super kicks. Sikoa follows behind them as the three Bloodline members bring Owens back to the ring. They all take turns blasting him with super kicks and beat him down where this is legal in a Street Fight.

Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike to follow up and gets the easy pin fall victory as the fans reign down on the ring with very loud boos. Owens looks to be hurt after The Bloodline finally exit the ring.

Corey Graves yells out, "My god we got to get Kevin some help!" The Bloodline members let out a war cry from the entrance aisle as this week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Solo Sikoa