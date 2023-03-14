WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dominik Mysterio Challenges Rey Mysterio To Match At WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 14, 2023

Dominik Mysterio has officially issued a challenge to his father for WrestleMania 39. 

On RAW Rey came out to talk about his induction into the Hall of Fame last Friday, but his son Dom came out yet again. 

Dom said Rey was never there for him when he was growing up, and then issued a challenge for WrestleMania 38. Rey responded that he'd never fight his own son, and then made an exit from the ring as Dom continued to taunt him.


