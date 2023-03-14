Dominik Mysterio Challenges Rey Mysterio To Match At WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio has officially issued a challenge to his father for WrestleMania 39.
On RAW Rey came out to talk about his induction into the Hall of Fame last Friday, but his son Dom came out yet again.
Dom said Rey was never there for him when he was growing up, and then issued a challenge for WrestleMania 38. Rey responded that he'd never fight his own son, and then made an exit from the ring as Dom continued to taunt him.
WOAH!@DomMysterio35 just challenged @reymysterio to a match at #WrestleMania but the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer refuses to step into the ring against his own son! pic.twitter.com/OEA4cqfTKR— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2023
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com