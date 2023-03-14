Ric Flair Set To Announce Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee On The Bump

Ric Flair will be set to announce the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday.

WWE made the announcement during RAW that Ric Flair would be a guest on The Bump, WWE's weekly talk show. They revealed that Flair would announce the next inductee at 1PM ET/EST.

The first WWE Hall of Fame inductee was Rey Mysterio last Friday. Rey came out for a speech, but had been interrupted by Dominik.