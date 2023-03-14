Ric Flair Set To Announce Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee On The Bump

Ric Flair will be set to announce the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday.
WWE made the announcement during RAW that Ric Flair would be a guest on The Bump, WWE's weekly talk show. They revealed that Flair would announce the next inductee at 1PM ET/EST.
The first WWE Hall of Fame inductee was Rey Mysterio last Friday. Rey came out for a speech, but had been interrupted by Dominik.
BREAKING: The next inductee into the #WWEHOF Class of 2023 will be revealed this Wednesday on @WWETheBump!— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2023
PLUS: Special guest and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer @RicFlairNatrBoy joins the show. See you at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/5VnbiaIhrQ
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com