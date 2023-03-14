WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Ric Flair Set To Announce Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee On The Bump

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 14, 2023

Ric Flair Set To Announce Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee On The Bump

Ric Flair will be set to announce the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday. 

WWE made the announcement during RAW that Ric Flair would be a guest on The Bump, WWE's weekly talk show. They revealed that Flair would announce the next inductee at 1PM ET/EST. 

The first WWE Hall of Fame inductee was Rey Mysterio last Friday. Rey came out for a speech, but had been interrupted by Dominik. 


Tags: #wwe #ric flair #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81056/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer