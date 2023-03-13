WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Arrested

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2023

Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Arrested

Former TNA star Crimson (Anthony Mayweather) 38 was arrested and jailed for violating an active order of protection, according to Clarksville Today.

"Police conducted a welfare check on Feb 24th, and it was found that Mayweather had made several calls to his juvenile son’s phone and sent several text messages to his wife, Heather Mayweather, even while police were present. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked this week. Mayweather was previously jailed after headbutting his wife in 2016."

Mayweather has held the TNA World Tag Team Championship and NWA National Championship.

Ridge Holland Receiving Death Threats And Harassment

Last March Ridge Holland and Big E were involved in a match in which Holland did a belly to belly suplex to Big E in which Big E landed on h [...]

— Dustin Lee Mar 13, 2023 04:33PM

Source: clarksvilletoday.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #tna #crimson #anthony mayweather

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81052/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer