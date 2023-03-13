Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Arrested

Former TNA star Crimson (Anthony Mayweather) 38 was arrested and jailed for violating an active order of protection, according to Clarksville Today.

"Police conducted a welfare check on Feb 24th, and it was found that Mayweather had made several calls to his juvenile son’s phone and sent several text messages to his wife, Heather Mayweather, even while police were present. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked this week. Mayweather was previously jailed after headbutting his wife in 2016."

Mayweather has held the TNA World Tag Team Championship and NWA National Championship.