Ridge Holland Receiving Death Threats And Harassment

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 13, 2023

Last March Ridge Holland and Big E were involved in a match in which Holland did a belly to belly suplex to Big E in which Big E landed on his head. This caused Big E to be rushed to the hospital and out of action.

In response to this Xavier Woods is asking fans to not harass or send death threats to Ridge Holland over this.

Last July, Big E even stated during an interview with ESPN he has no ill feelings toward Ridge Holland. 

"I have no issue whatsoever with Ridge. He's reached out and said some very kind things. ... What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I'm not dead. I'm alive. I'm doing well."

Now in a recent TMZ interview Big E revealed he is waiting for results of scans to determine if he will be able to make a return into the ring.

"Everything isn't permanent. If it comes to an end, cool. If doesn't, cool. What will be, will be. I'm good with whatever."

 


