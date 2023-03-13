Tag Team Match Announced For AEW House Rules Live Event

AEW has announced its first match for this weekend's House Rules live event in Troy, Ohio. The event is being held at Hobart Arena this Saturday.

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli will be teaming up at the house show,vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty of The Firm.

This will be the first event on AEW's House Rules tour and the second-ever AEW house show.