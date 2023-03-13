WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tag Team Match Announced For AEW House Rules Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2023

AEW has announced its first match for this weekend's House Rules live event in Troy, Ohio. The event is being held at Hobart Arena this Saturday.

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli will be teaming up at the house show,vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty of The Firm. 

This will be the first event on AEW's House Rules tour and the second-ever AEW house show. 

