Tag Team Match Announced For AEW House Rules Live Event

AEW has announced its first match for this weekend's House Rules live event in Troy, Ohio. The event is being held at Hobart Arena this Saturday.
Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli will be teaming up at the house show,vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty of The Firm.
This will be the first event on AEW's House Rules tour and the second-ever AEW house show.
#BlackpoolCombatClub’s @JonMoxley+@ringofhonor World Champion @claudiocsro will take on #TheFirm’s Big Bill @thecazxl+@theleemoriarty at #AEW House Rules LIVE in Troy, Ohio THIS Saturday, March 18th at 7pm ET!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2023
🎟 Tickets are on sale at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/KFAM5nIc5p
⚡ AEW Announces Schedule Changes To Upcoming Rampage Episodes
AEW has announced a schedule change for the Double or Nothing go-home episode of Rampage which will now air on Saturday, May 27. The episode [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2023 03:29PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com