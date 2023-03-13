AEW Announces Schedule Changes To Upcoming Rampage Episodes

AEW has announced a schedule change for the Double or Nothing go-home episode of Rampage which will now air on Saturday, May 27. The episode will air at 10 PM EST or after that night's NBA conference finals game ends. The episode will now be taped on Wednesday, May 24.

AEW announced:

Due to network scheduling, the 'AEW: Rampage' show leading up to DOUBLE OR NOTHING will now air on Saturday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET or after the NBA conference finals on TNT.

Note that the 'Countdown to DOUBLE OR NOTHING' special will air right after "AEW: Rampage' on TNT.

With this new timing and subsequent production requirements, 'AEW: Rampage' will now take place immediately following 'AEW: Dynamite' from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday, May 24.

The highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 28 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time for the Dynamite-Rampage event on May 24, and for the DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV on May 28.



Rampage will also move time slot for the next two weeks. Dave Meltzer reported:

Rampage for this coming week will air at about 11:30 p.m., after the late night NCAA tournament game. There show the next Friday, 3/24, has been moved to Saturday night at 10 p.m. on 3/25 due to TNT airing U.S vs. Granada soccer.

