MLW's Death Fighter and Dealer of Violence, Akira, joins The Irish Whip

Posted By: The YETI on Mar 12, 2023

This week the boys from the Irish Whip get in a bonus shot with MLW's, Akira LIVE this Thursday at 8PM EST!

"AKIRA is a new breed of fighter.

Marrying Catch Wrestling and the Deathmatch fighting style, a seemingly unholy matrimony, AKIRA has brought together Inokiism and the crazy deathmatch stigmata of Jun Kasai. He calls this dangerous blend of fighting “CATCH x DEATH”.

On a blood-splattered journey of violence and education, AKIRA has traveled to every corner of combat sports, from the world of glass and barbed wire to battling in martial arts and catch-as-catch-can. Earning an underground rep for being a dangerous combatant with an unusual ability to endure pain and convert it into momentum to triumph in battle, AKIRA is 1000% fearless.

AKIRA’s goal is to become the best in the world, defy those that held him back, and showcase a new era of fighter with a new way. The AKIRA way." - MLW.COM

Watch along and get your questions in!

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #mlw #akira #nextup #irishwhip

