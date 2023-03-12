MLW's Death Fighter and Dealer of Violence, Akira, joins The Irish Whip

This week the boys from the Irish Whip get in a bonus shot with MLW's, Akira LIVE this Thursday at 8PM EST!

"AKIRA is a new breed of fighter.

Marrying Catch Wrestling and the Deathmatch fighting style, a seemingly unholy matrimony, AKIRA has brought together Inokiism and the crazy deathmatch stigmata of Jun Kasai. He calls this dangerous blend of fighting “CATCH x DEATH”.

On a blood-splattered journey of violence and education, AKIRA has traveled to every corner of combat sports, from the world of glass and barbed wire to battling in martial arts and catch-as-catch-can. Earning an underground rep for being a dangerous combatant with an unusual ability to endure pain and convert it into momentum to triumph in battle, AKIRA is 1000% fearless.

AKIRA’s goal is to become the best in the world, defy those that held him back, and showcase a new era of fighter with a new way. The AKIRA way." - MLW.COM

‼️LIVE‼️



A candid sit down with @MLW DEATH FIGHTER, dealer of violence and crimson lover himself….@theakiraway!



📺 Watch along and comment your questions LIVE - 3/16 at 8PM EST



Facebook: https://t.co/5flQPMDQxD

YouTube: https://t.co/kG4y0nDLCP pic.twitter.com/Vj0eWMldsS — Irish Whip Podcast/Radio show (@3irishboyz) March 12, 2023

Watch along and get your questions in!

All promotional considerations are brought to you by Wrestling News Source.