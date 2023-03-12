WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Black and Brave product and Good Witch, Kaia McKenna joins The Irish Whip

Posted By: The YETI on Mar 12, 2023

This week The Irish Whip sits down with a product of Seth Rollins Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, Kaia McKenna. this Wednesday at 8PM EST.

Facebook: https://t.co/JR2693NHWJ
YouTube: https://t.co/WNWL5zBLwP

Watch along and get your questions in!

All promotional considerations are brought to you by Wrestling News Source.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #blackandbrave #irishwhip #kaiamckenna #nextup

