The Undertaker Reveals He And Vince McMahon Got Into An Argument Last Year

WWE Hall of Famer The Underter was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, during which he revealed that Vince McMahon told him the day before he "retired" in July 2022 that he was stepping away from WWE and that Taker called him out on his decision:

“He called me the day before he announced it and we got in an argument because I thought he was ribbing me. I said, ‘There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away.’ He was like, ‘No, This is what I’m going to do.’ I’m like, 'Why are you (bleeped out) with me? This is me.’ We ended up going at it a little bit. Finally, I was like, ‘Alright. Okay.’ Sure enough, the next day, Vince resigned, but I knew there’s no way he’d stay away. Even in this role, I think it’s going to be challenging for him. I mean, that’s his baby, man. He’s the one that created this whole thing. I know he wants to make sure these TV deals and everything are done the right way. Right now, that’s his sole motivation, but that’s Vince McMahon. I don’t know. We’ll see where it goes, but a WWE without Vince is, for me, hard to imagine.”