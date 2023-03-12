WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Show

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matches for their weekly broadcast next week.

It was announced that Jonathan Gresham and "Speedball" Mike Bailey will go up against Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus) in Tag Team action, current IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie) will defend their championships against Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King, Bullet Club (IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey and KENTA) will go up against current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian in 6-Man Tag Team action and Steve Maclin will face Heath in a Singles Match.


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81037/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer