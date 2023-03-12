IMPACT Wrestling Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Show

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the four matches for their weekly broadcast next week.

It was announced that Jonathan Gresham and "Speedball" Mike Bailey will go up against Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus) in Tag Team action, current IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie) will defend their championships against Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King, Bullet Club (IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey and KENTA) will go up against current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian in 6-Man Tag Team action and Steve Maclin will face Heath in a Singles Match.