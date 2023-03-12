Cody Rhodes Revels He Watched AEW Revolution 2023 PPV On A Pirated Feed

During an interview on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Cody Rhodes was asked about the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV and revealed he watched some of it on a pirated feed. Cody said:

“I actually only saw some highlights from Ricky [Starks]. I had a pirated feed, which I probably should have just figured out how to get the right feed. Not going to tell you who sent me that. Well, it’s — listen, one of the benefits of working for WWE is like, ‘Oh, it’s on Peacock.’ You go on Peacock, it’s right there. Anywhere else I’ve wrestled, whether it’s New Japan, anywhere else — these interfaces are a disaster. They’re a disaster, guys. And like I love every — like, FITE TV, alright, I like FITE TV. That one, at least they got some of the — but come on! Clearly you’re tuning in in a streaming fashion today.”

“I thought Ricky did great, really proud of him. You know, Chris Jericho is an absolute legend — he’s more than a legend, he’s Chris Jericho. And for Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did; very proud of Ricky. Very proud of Julia [Hart], proud of Malakai [Black] actually. Because he was somebody that I loved our interactions with, and I wanted to see more of that Malakai and it’s been a minute. So to see him deliver [was great]. FTR guys, I saw — and then all my other kids. I ain’t gonna name them, because I ain’t gonna to put him over. All my other kids who — one of them was out there in the main event, and we don’t have to be best friends or anything. But just very proud of their growth and their continued growth.”