AEW Reportedly Expected To Add Third Weekly TV Show To Broadcast Schedule

All Elite Wrestling is looking to add a third weekly television show to its schedule.

All Elite Wrestling has two weekly TV shows with Dynamite airing live Wednesday nights on TBS and Rampageon Friday nights, usually taped but sometimes live.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men radio show has revealed AEW and Warner Bros Discovery (parent company of TBS & TNT) are close to adding a third TV show to the weekly broadcast schedule. The new show announcement will reportedly happen within the next month.

The latest speculation suggests the show will air on Saturdays at 6:05 PM, which is a throwback to when WCW Saturday Night aired in the 80s and 90s. This is however not confirmed.

Stay tuned.

What should a new AEW show on Saturdays focus on?