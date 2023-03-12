Dragon Lee Wrestles His First WWE NXT Match

Dragon Lee worked his first WWE match having signed with the company last year.

As had been reported, Lee’s start date at the Performance Center was delayed due to visa issues which have now been resolved.

Lee has worked for many independents including the much bigger promotions, ROH, AAA, and CMLL.

During a WWE NXT Live event on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Florida he wrestled Eddy Thorpe (Karl Fredericks). Both have worked together in NJPW.

WWE is hopeful to have Lee on the main roster soon.