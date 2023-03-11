WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Trademark Opposed By Game Changer Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2023

A trademark filing by AEW has been opposed by GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 1st.

The filing was made because GCW is opposing the AEW "Fight Forever" term which is the name of the upcoming AEW video game because they have used it before.

GCW is asking for a 90-day extension to file a notice of opposition and that request was granted.

Below is the official court filing courtesy of David Bixenspan of Wrestling Inc.:

Pursuant to 37 C.F.R. Section 2.102, Game Changer Wrestling, LLC, 1000 Jackson St., Toledo, OH 43504, UNITED States, a limited liability company, organized by the laws of Delaware, respectfully requests that it be granted a 90-day extension of time to file a notice of opposition against the above-identified mark for cause shown.

Potential opposed believes that good causes are established for this request by:

- The potential opposed needs additional time to investigate the claim.

- The potential opposer needs additional time to confer with counsel.

- The potential opposer is engaged in settlement discussions with applicant.


