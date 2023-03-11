WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (March 10, 2023)

The following are the results of last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE.com:

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus emerged victorious in Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Title chance Match

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods and LA Knight collided in this Fatal 5-Way Match for a chance at Gunther’s Intercontinental Title. The match broke down almost as soon as it began, with all five competitors taking the action to the outside.

With five competitors, it was no surprise that alliances were quick to occur with Knight and Kross combining to make a unique combo. Much like Survivor, the alliance was over fairly quickly as Knight struck Kross while his back was turned.

Woods, who had some umbrage with being called the underdog had a great showing with dynamite offense as he hit Knight with a gut buster, before hitting a huge elbow drop.

An incredible tower of doom moment led to McIntyre, Knight and Kross being left stunned on the mat. The Celtic Warrior seized the swinging momentum by hitting the Beats of the Bohdran on everyone apart from McIntyre.

In the closing moments, both McIntyre and Sheamus hit a Claymore and Brogue Kick on Knight and Woods, respectively. McIntyre and Sheamus then pinned both of the competitors, leading to a chaotic ending, with no clear victor.

Legado del Fantasma stood up for Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day def. Legado del Fantasma

As Rey Mysterio was announced to be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day interrupted his moment in the ring. Legado del Fantasma disapproved of this, coming to the aid of The Master of the 619, leading to this matchup.

Legado isolated Bálor from his teammates early, utilizing their lucha libre style to wear down The Prince. The upper hand for Legado was short lived, however, as The Judgment Day gained the momentum by using quick tags.

The pace quickened with Legado hitting high offense moves before Rhea Ripley got involved, tossing Zelina Vega into Legado. In the fracas that followed, Dominik would snap up the victory by getting a quick pin on Cruz Del Toro.

Rey Mysterio duped his son, Dominik Mysterio

The Viking Raiders def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Braun Strowman and Ricochet started the match with a bang, as The Monster Among Men utilized Ricochet as a human dart, tossing him over the top rope onto Erik and Ivar, who were stationed at ringside.

The Viking Raiders would get back into the match, sequestering Ricochet from his partner. The Viking Raiders were able to continue their strategy as Erik hit a cross body onto Strowman on the barricade. Ricochet would fight back, however, muscling up and lifting Erik before Ivar hit a tremendous powerbomb.

Strowman would eventually storm his way back into the ring, smashing into Erik with the Strowman Express but Valhalla pulled Ivar out of harms way, which sent Strowman over the announce table. Valhalla then stared daggers into Ricochet as Ricochet missed a 450 Splash. The crash and burn led to a huge splash from Erik to seal the tag team win.

Charlotte Flair def. Shotzi

As SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was taking on Shotzi, her challenger at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley, came down to have a closer look at the proceedings. Shotzi put up a good fight before being clobbered with a Spear. Flair locked up the match with a Figure Eight, forcing Shotzi to submit.

Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn stood tall over The Bloodline