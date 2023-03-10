WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Legendary Name Confirmed For 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2023

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on March 31 on Peacock after the live SmackDown broadcast that night.

The first inductee for the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame will be announced during tonight's Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX.

Although not confirmed as the name to be announced tonight, PWInsider is reporting that the legendary Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will be among the class of 2023.

Muta was never under contract to WWE but he has a rich history in pro wrestling having worked with many of the greats. He had memorable feuds with Ric Flair and Sting in NWA.

News On John Cena’s Schedule Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 39

In an update on John Cena's WWE return PWInsider reports Cena will be able to work WrestleMania 39 this year as his movie schedule is all ba [...]

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #great muta #keiji muto

