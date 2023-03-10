Legendary Name Confirmed For 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on March 31 on Peacock after the live SmackDown broadcast that night.

The first inductee for the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame will be announced during tonight's Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX.

Although not confirmed as the name to be announced tonight, PWInsider is reporting that the legendary Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will be among the class of 2023.

Muta was never under contract to WWE but he has a rich history in pro wrestling having worked with many of the greats. He had memorable feuds with Ric Flair and Sting in NWA.