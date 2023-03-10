Booker T Gives Thoughts On Jon Moxley's Frequent Bleeding In AEW

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Jon Moxley's pension for bleeding in AEW matches.

Highlights are below.

On why AEW might be willing to keep the gimmick running: “If Jon Moxley’s gonna be the designated guy for that, hey there’s room on the show, there’s room on the show for guys like that. That’s what I’m thinking of as a promoter, okay? If I was married to him, I might be thinking something different.”

On the factors that should contribute to the decision for Moxley to continue bleeding for matches: “If I’m a promoter like Tony Khan and if I have the ability to have the right medical treatment, the right protocols and whatnot, and I got a guy on the show that wants to do it, dammit, I’m gonna let him do it. And that’s something that hopefully Jon Moxley is thinking about as well because I don’t want to see the guy all cut up and bruised and battered by the time of the end of his career.”