Magnum TA Discusses His Feud With Tully Blanchard

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 10, 2023

In a recent interview with The Norfolk Navy Flagship, Magnum TA was a guest. He discussed his infamous feud with Tully Blanchard. 

"The money is always, the babyface chasing the heel for the belt," Magnum said. "And we had those horrendous battles and Tully would get a win by the skin of his teeth, by cheating. The fans wanted to kill him. Because I was so intense, like I had to dial it down for Ric [Flair] because I was a physical style type performer.

I came from the Bill Watts school of credibility, and physicality and Ric was very much more the finess, Ricky Steamboat type style performer and Tully could be just as brutal as I could from a heel perspective. So you take those two intense styles, throw them against each other and the magic is going to happen."

Magnum T.A has worked for a variety of promotions throughout his pro wrestling career such as Jim Crockett Promotions and Mid-South Wrestling.

Source: militarynews.com
Tags: #magnum ta #tully blanchard

https://wrestlr.me/81021/  

