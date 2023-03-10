WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On When Kofi Kingston Will Return From Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2023

As we reported recently, during last week's WWE SmackDown, Kofi Kingston suffered a foot injury and he was pulled from a match set to take place on tonight's Smackdown.

Xavier Woods will now take Kingston’s place in a fatal 5-way that will also feature Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Karrion Kross.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the injury was to Kingston’s ankle, following McIntyre delivering a dive over the ropes onto Kingston and others. The timeframe for Kofi's return is around five weeks. There was concern he might need surgery but for now, that doesn't seem to be the case.

WNS wishes Kofi Kingston all the best in his recovery.

WWE Hall of Famer Calls CM Punk A "Really Average" Talent

During an interview with Going Broadway Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff unsurprisingly didn't have much good to say about CM Punk. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 10, 2023 02:30PM


