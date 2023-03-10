Update On When Kofi Kingston Will Return From Injury

As we reported recently, during last week's WWE SmackDown, Kofi Kingston suffered a foot injury and he was pulled from a match set to take place on tonight's Smackdown.
Xavier Woods will now take Kingston’s place in a fatal 5-way that will also feature Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Karrion Kross.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the injury was to Kingston’s ankle, following McIntyre delivering a dive over the ropes onto Kingston and others. The timeframe for Kofi's return is around five weeks. There was concern he might need surgery but for now, that doesn't seem to be the case.
WNS wishes Kofi Kingston all the best in his recovery.
